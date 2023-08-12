Strongly oppose replacing CJI with a Cabinet Min: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Narendra Modi government for introducing the controversial Bill removing the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from a three-member panel to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners.



Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote: “Amidst calls to bow down to the judiciary, the @BJP4India instead bows to anarchy! The CJI’s role in the 3-member committee for selecting the CEC is crucial. We strongly oppose replacing the CJI with a cabinet minister in the EC selection. The discomfort suggests their vote manipulation could suffer. India must question this blatant disregard for the judiciary! Are they aiming to turn the Judiciary into a minister-run kangaroo court? We pray to the JUDICIARY for INDIA. Milord, save our country!”

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, Banerjee questioned whether BJP is trying to turn the Judiciary into a minister-run Kangaroo court. “We pray to the JUDICIARY for INDIA. Milord, save our country!”, concluded Banerjee’s post.

She raised questions about how the Election Commission would be fair and unbiased. “Will they hijack EVM machines now or manipulate the voting process?” Banerjee stated.

Meanwhile, a war of words between the Trinamool supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a fresh political debate on Saturday with Banerjee lambasting Modi’s allegation that her party employed aggressive tactics in the Panchayat elections.

Banerjee questioned the credibility of the Prime Minister and said scams had taken place centring around the PM Cares fund, Rafale deal and demonetisation.

Banerjee said: “Before talking about Bengal, PM should answer what they have done in Manipur since May. BJP wants to spread Manipur-like violence in Bengal, divide North Bengal and Darjeeling. He should answer why people in Tripura weren’t allowed to contest over 93 per cent of the seats during the Panchayat polls.”

She maintained: “He should answer why 40 per cent of the seats in Uttar Pradesh were won by them uncontested. He should answer why Manipur’s Dalits are not even getting water or basic necessities while he helps his leaders and constructs lavish buildings for their own residences.”

“Isn’t he ashamed of witnessing the abject humiliation of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh? What are the steps taken against the BJP MP for assaulting the wrestlers? Why were the murderers in the Bilkis Bano case let go? Now, they have come up with Uniform Civil Code. There will be no UCC. The way we opposed NRC-CAA, we will oppose UCC as well. This is because we are a vast country where unity in diversity is our strength. Every religion has its own customs and traditions. Has he ever thought about this? No. He doesn’t hold any discussions with anyone on any matter. He has turned Doordarshan into Modi Darshan and only engages in Mann Ki Baat and BJP Ki Baat,” Banerjee added. The Trinamool chairperson also slammed the PM on issues like corruption. She said: “He should answer how much money he has given during his foreign tours. He must answer where the PM CARES funds go. Crores were poured into it through CSR. The bonus of Central government employees was stopped and they even took a one-day pay cut for the same.”

She added: “First, he should explain his own scandals. He is repeatedly visiting foreign countries, striking deals, giving gifts, and returning with certificates. Has he ever given details of these deals in Parliament? Earlier, PMs would brief Parliament after their foreign tours but he has given no speeches on External Affairs.”