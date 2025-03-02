‘Strongly condemn attack on Edu Min, professors at Jadavpur Univ’

Kolkata: Amid widespread condemnation over the attack on state Education minister Bratya Basu and several professors by the ultra Left students and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Jadavpur University (JU) on Saturday, the Education minister has strongly criticised the attack, violence and vandalism that erupted at the varsity during a meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), the teachers’ wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Expressing regret over the injury of a student during the chaos, Basu stated: “I feel bad for the injured student and extend my sympathies to his family. However, the unprovoked violence that led to this situation is deeply concerning. The attack on professors, particularly female professors who were physically harassed, is unacceptable.” The minister also condemned the vandalism of vehicles and the arson at the office of the TMC-backed non-teaching staff organisation within JU. “What is happening? Is the university not a part of the state? Can the TMC’s student wing not function there? Can professor organisations not hold meetings? What kind of democracy is this?” he questioned.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Basu assured that no political rallies or meetings would be held during the HS exams. He stated: “We have a responsibility towards the lakhs of students in our state. Once the exams are over, we will organise a central rally and hold a convention in front of Jadavpur University.”

Trinamool-leaning Educationists’ Forum, West Bengal, on Sunday demanded strict punishment for those responsible for the violence at JU on Saturday. JU professor Omprakash Mishra, along with other academicians, highlighted the alleged assault on teachers by “left-wing and extreme-left students”. The forum also condemned the attack on Basu’s car and the attempts to target him and other teachers. Arindam Biswas, a research scholar and TMC supporter who was injured in the incident, recounted his ordeal: “I was trying to shield the minister’s car from being pelted with stones when I was attacked. They assaulted me in every possible way, and eventually, someone pushed me. I fell unconscious and was later taken to hospital.”

The All Bengal Principals’ Council also voiced strong opposition to the violence. During its annual meeting at Calcutta University on Sunday, members condemned the “barbaric attack” on professors and the minister. The gathering included TMC leaders such as Dum Dum MP Saugata Roy, Kolkata South MP Mala Roy and Rashbehari MLA Debasish Kumar. A statement issued after the meeting described the incident as an “outrageous assault by hooligan-like students.” WBCUPA vice-president Selim Box Mondal announced that professors across West Bengal would wear black badges in protest. Many school teachers have also expressed their intent to wear black badges while performing their duties during the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations, which begin on Monday. Meanwhile, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has called for a student strike on Monday. However, they have clarified that they will not engage in road blockades and that the protest will remain confined within campuses. Leftist student organisations have also announced protest rallies at Jadavpur University and Presidency University. Tensions remained high at the university following the minister’s departure. The office of the TMC-backed non-teaching staff organisation was vandalised and set on fire twice. Additionally, JU vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta was allegedly assaulted when he visited the hospital to check on the injured students.

He described the incident as unacceptable, stating: “Such incidents should never happen in a university. When I entered the hospital, some students started shouting and a group pounced on me, tearing my shirt. Fortunately, I was able to leave safely. We do not wish to involve the police, but we must find a way to prevent such incidents.”