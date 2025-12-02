Strong turnout: ‘Sebaashray 2’ sees 7,002 registrations in 48 hours

Kolkata: The second day of ‘Sebaashray 2’ registered a significant rise in public participation, with fresh data shared by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee indicating strong momentum across the programme’s camps.

According to the update, the initiative has recorded 7,002 registrations since its relaunch, reflecting growing public engagement within just 48 hours. A total of 27 health camps have been held so far, bringing free primary healthcare services closer to neighbourhoods across the Diamond Harbour Parliamentary Constituency.

The camps reported 4,299 registrations on Tuesday, while 3,184 diagnostic tests were conducted to ensure early detection of ailments. In addition, 3,079 individuals received essential medicines at no cost. Medical teams also referred 166 patients for advanced treatment after preliminary evaluation.

Banerjee described the rapid response as evidence of a “humane, people-centric model of governance,” emphasising that doctors, nurses, coordinators, diagnostic teams and volunteers were working in synergy to ensure that healthcare reached every person seeking assistance.

With the second phase now underway, the programme’s organisers highlighted that the early surge reflects the public’s confidence in the initiative.

As camps continue in the coming weeks, the leadership has projected further expansion of services aimed at delivering accessible healthcare at the grassroots.