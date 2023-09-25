‘Strong current of Teesta River causes hindrance in repair of NH 10’

Darjeeling/ Balurghat: With the strong currents of Teesta River emerging as a major hindrance to repair works, National Highway (NH) 10 continued to remain closed to vehicular traffic at Setijhora on Monday owing to the road caving in.



Due to heavy rainfall, most of the rivers flowing through South Dinajpur district are in spate with water level above the danger mark.

One person was struck by lightning and died in South Dinajpur on Monday.

NH 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, continued to remain closed for the second consecutive day owing to a part caving in at Setijhora, 30 km from Siliguri. Though work is going on at war footing, the repair is expected to take at least two days. Meanwhile, diversions have been opened up for both light and heavy vehicles.

“The strong current of the Teesta is creating a major hindrance in repair work. Around 30 metre of the road has caved in, which is 20 metre wide. We are building a road bench from the banks of the river till the road to support the road and repair it. It will take some time,” stated Subodh Chhetri, Executive Engineer, NH 10. The strong currents also result in erosion of the banks.

Meanwhile, Sanelal Kisku (35 years) was struck by lightning and died in the Harigram in the Kushmandi block, South Dinajpur. On Sunday, two persons died in South Dinajpur after being struck by lightning.

“Due to incessant rainfall since Saturday, a flood-like situation prevails in both Balurghat and Gangarampur subdivisions. Water of Tangan and Punarbhaba are flowing above the danger level in Gangarampur sub-division. The people residing in lowland areas of Kushmandi, Banshihari and Harirampur blocks have been severely affected. Some areas of Gangarampur and Buniadpur municipalities have also been inundated and measures have been taken up by the district administration for the victims,” stated Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, South Dinajpur on Monday.

Nearly 66 relief camps are operational in the district and around 4500 people have now been shifted there. “We have started distributing dry food to the people residing in the relief-camps. Local block administration, Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samities have been directed to assist the people staying in the flood shelters. Anti-venom arrangements are being taken up to avoid snake bites,” he said.

Krishna said that the Irrigation department has been directed to repair the damaged embankments and bridges on an urgent basis.

“A bridge that collapsed in Gangarampur’s Hussainpur is being repaired by the Irrigation department officials. Around 1500 houses have been damaged in the district. A detailed survey is being conducted. Crops have also been damaged,” he stated.

The DM added that Harirampur Rural Hospital is closed because of the

waterlogging situation and the patients have been shifted to nearby hospitals.