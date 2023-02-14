Stringent quality control mechanism in place for construction in rural areas

raiganj: The District Administration will build material testing laboratories in all 9 blocks of the North Dinajpur district.



The labs will help maintain the quality of any construction work in Panchayat areas.

Material of every construction work implemented through Gram Panchayats will be tested in the labs. Only if the quality test result is satisfactory will contractors be paid for the work they have undertaken.

An official of the district administration informed such a testing lab will be set up at Kamalabari Gram Panchayat in Raiganj block. At Bochadanga Gram Panchayat in Kaliyaganj Block, the construction work of the lab is about to be completed. Advanced and modern equipment will be installed in all the testing labs. The materials as well as the quality of work can be tested accurately with these instruments.

Manas Mandal, Additional District Magistrate (Development) of North Dinajpur told Millennium Post: “Apart from testing labs, 98 Gram Panchayats of North Dinajpur district have already been provided with rebound hammers and other equipment to examine the construction works. Any road or building constructed in Panchayat areas will be tested with the help of modern machines. During road or any construction work, samples of materials used will be

brought to these testing labs to check the quality. If the

report is satisfactory, the bill will be cleared by the contracting agency.”