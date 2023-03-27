‘Stringent measures needed to resolve traffic issues of Siliguri’

siliguri: “The traffic problem in Siliguri has become a chronic disease and it requires strong antibiotics,” stated Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) at the Board of members meeting of the SMC on Monday.



He blamed the unplanned way in which the Left Front Government had built the city, for the problem.

“The past Left Front-led government had made an unplanned city, and owing to this, traffic congestion has become a major issue in the city. Moreover, illegal encroachments and lack of parking spaces are the key reasons for this situation. We need to take strong action to resolve the issue,” he added.

The Left councillors opposed the Mayor’s words and a heated debate ensued. Later, with the intervention of the chairman, the situation came under control.

The 14th board of members meeting was held on Monday at the SMC office. In the meeting, the Opposition leader of SMC Amit Jain placed a motion on the traffic congestion issue in Siliguri.

He said: “With the increasing number of vehicles and lack of parking places the traffic congestion is increasing in the city. Everyone has to face a huge traffic jam daily which takes time to reach any place. I request the board to take steps to solve the issue.”

The Mayor in his reply speech, said: “We are facing many problems while trying to resolve the traffic issue. We find that the entire city has been made without proper planning. We are facing problems in coming up with parking places.”

“Many roads have been encroached upon with tacit support from the past boards. Despite all this, we are still trying to set up parking places,” he said. He added: “Two parking lots are coming up at Hawker’s Corner and Sevoke Road in Siliguri. New bridges are being constructed on the rivers to ease the traffic flow. The number of illegal e-rickshaws has doubled. We have closed the e-rickshaw manufacturing units here. We are continuously conducting raids against illegal encroachments. Furthermore, we have plans to widen SF Road. We need everyone’s cooperation. We will welcome suggestions from the opposition camp also. Slowly, we will surely make the city traffic congestion free.”