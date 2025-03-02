‘Stringent action will be taken if HS examinees face any obstruction’

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma and Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order of the state police, Jawed Shamim on Sunday said that stringent action will be taken if any Higher Secondary (HS) examinees faces any obstruction during any protest or other political programs that are likely to take place on Monday in the backdrop of the Jadavpur University (JU) incident.

Police have also started a dedicated help line number 9432610039. Students or their guardians can also reach out to the control room by dialling 100 or approach any cop on the road for help.

On Sunday, during a joint press conference at the Lalbazar, Verma and Shamim informed that though no official communication was made, the police learnt from several social media posts that certain students’ wing of a political party is going to stage protest events and likely obstruct normal movement of people. Both the senior officers have warned organisers against doing so in the wake of board examination.

“We have made adequate police arrangements and extra police force will be deployed on Monday to ensure that no student faces any problem while reaching their examination centres and while returning home. If any road blockade is put up or any obstruction is made, lawful action will be taken,” said CP.

“We spoke to the Railways and the Transport department as well to ensure obstruction free and quick movement of students,” ADG, Law and Order said.