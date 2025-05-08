‘Strike source, not just symptom’: Abhishek lauds ‘Operation Sindoor’

Kolkata: Hours after India dismantled terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday hailed the country’s armed forces for their “unmatched bravery and extraordinary valour”.

He also suggested that sources of terror should be eliminated. Terming a terror training camp as a ‘rabid dog’, Banerjee said putting down one such unit would not stop the threat until the one breeding it was destroyed.

Banerjee uploaded on social media a photograph of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holding a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on the operation and said this “powerful image reaffirms India’s unity in the face of external attempts to divide us”.

In a post on X, he said: “Thank you @adgpi for this powerful image that reaffirms India’s unity in the face of external attempts to divide us.

I salute our armed forces for their unmatched bravery and extraordinary valour for striking with precision, restraint and discipline.”

“India neutralised terror infrastructure without crossing the line or endangering innocent lives. This is the strength of India - Firm in resolve, yet honourable in action!” he said adding: “Let’s be clear.

Putting down a Rabid Dog doesn’t stop the threat if the one breeding it is still alive and plotting to raise more.

The real problem is not the rabid dog - rather it’s the vile handler who breeds, trains and unleashes terror.”

On social media, Banerjee also stated: “To ensure lasting peace and security, the world must stand up and dismantle the very source that breeds, trains and unleashes this violence. It’s time we stop treating the symptoms and go straight for the disease. Jai HIND.”

The Trinamool Congress also lauded the military action, posting in Bengali: “Salute to the Indian Army. Operation Sindoor was successful.” The armed forces operation comes two weeks after the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, where several Indian pilgrims were shot dead.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also congratulated the armed forces and said: “Mamata Banerjee has already conveyed her message. On matters of national security, it’s the central government’s call, and we stand by them. We will not comment further. Only one thing can be said — Jai Hind. We are proud of the Indian Army.”