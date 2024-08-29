Strike: ‘No effect in attendance at Nabanna, other govt offices’

Kolkata: The 12-hour general strike called by the BJP had no effect on the attendance in state government offices with 94.85 per cent employees attending office at Nabanna. In some departments, the attendance was even 100 per cent.



On usual working days, the attendance at the state headquarters varies in the range of 60-90 per cent. Hence, attendance on Wednesday surpassed that figure. In other state government offices in New Secretariat Building, Bikash Bhavan, Khadya Bhavan to name a few, the attendance was over 90 per cent. “There was no effect in attendance at KMC and it was like any other normal day,” said Dhaval Jain, Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The Bengal government on Tuesday urged the common people to foil the 12-hour general strike called by the BJP and assured that the administration will take all possible measures to ensure that normal life is not affected due to the bandh.

The Transport department ensured that its entire fleet of 3,500-4,000 odd buses were on road on Wednesday. The private bus operators also responded well to the call of the state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty and normal service was on.