Strife among neighbours: One dead, 2 in cop net

Kolkata: Strife between neighbours over accumulation of unclean water in front of the house allegedly resulted in death of man in Garden Reach. Police have arrested two people in the case.



The incident allegedly took place on Friday at around 10:20 pm. The deceased man’s son claims that few neighbours got into an argument with his father which resulted in a scuffle.

It was alleged that one of the neighbour’s hit the deceased with an iron rod on the head.

He was rescued and rushed to SSKM Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

A complaint was filed at Garden Reach Police Station against four people identified as Sultan, Arif, Neha and Poonam.

Based on the complaint, two people identified as Mohammad Arif and Tabassum Ara alias Neha were arrested.