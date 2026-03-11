Stricter building rules to be imposed in Siliguri amid rising earthquake concerns

Siliguri: Situated at the foothills of the Himalayas, Siliguri has long been considered an earthquake-prone region, with tremors being felt in the area from time to time. In view of this risk, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is planning to introduce certain changes to the rules governing the construction of multi-storey buildings so that structures remain safe and do not suffer major damage or collapse during earthquakes.



According to sources, as per the new seismic zone map, Siliguri has now been upgraded from Seismic Zone IV to Zone V, indicating that the risk of earthquakes in the city is now considered higher than before. This change has raised concerns among both the administration and experts. As a result, preparations have begun to make building construction norms in the city more stringent.

Officials of the municipal corporation said that several new conditions will have to be followed for the construction of high-rise buildings in the coming days. No building will be allowed to be constructed without a soil testing report. In addition, the building plan must be approved by a geo-structural engineer.

Factors such as the number of flats in the building, the expected water consumption, and the condition of the land will also be examined before approval is granted. Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri said, “Nowadays, most new multi-storey building designs are prepared using specialised software.

However, it is important that this software is used correctly and updated regularly. For this, technical training and assistance from experts will also be taken so that the building designs fully comply with earthquake-resistant standards. We have also sought cooperation from the state government.”

Experts say that most parts of the city have sandy soil mixed with layers of hard

rock underneath.

In such conditions, a strong earthquake could increase the chances of damage to buildings with weak foundations.