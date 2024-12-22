Strict vigil: Kolkata Police arrests 2 drug peddlers

Kolkata: With the festive season knocking on the door, the Kolkata Police arrested two drug peddlers from Survey Park and Panchasayar areas late on Saturday night.

According to police, on Saturday night, Cops from the Narcotics Cell of the Detective department, Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a flat on the 10th floor of a apartment inside a housing complex in Nayabad and seized narcotic substances — 13.50 grams of MDMA weighing about 13.50 grams, 1.64 grams of MDMA(Ecstasy), 5.610 grams of cocaine and about 1.8 kg marijuana. After observing the formalities, the flat owner identified as Md. Parvez Khan alias Micky was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday.

This apart, late on Saturday night the cops of Narcotics Cell intercepted a man identified as Prosejit Roy alias Arghyo in front of the Metro Cash and Carry on the basis of a source information. While searching Roy, three MDMA pills weighing about 1.41 grams were seized. Later, a case was registered and he was arrested.

It may be mentioned that Kolkata Police has already started keeping strict vigil and gathering intelligence about the parties that are being organised or going to be organised during the festive season. Often these parties become a place of drug dealing which the police are trying to stop.