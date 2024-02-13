Strict police arrangements for Saraswati Puja & Valentine’s Day in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Strict security arrangements are being made by the police in Balurghat to ward off any untoward incident on Valentine’s Day and Saraswati Puja on Wednesday. Incidentally, Valentine’s Day and Saraswati Puja fall on the same day.



All possible measures are being taken by the police to ensure that there is no lapse in security. Arrangements are also being made so that students can go to their schools and colleges for Saraswati Puja without any hassle.

Adequate number of women police are reportedly being deployed all over Balurghat city for the day. Police will be deployed in important areas, including Balurghat Bus Stand, District Administration Building, Main Market and Balurghat Hospital Junction.

Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur District, said: “Since Valentine’s Day and Saraswati Puja have fallen on the same day, special measures are being taken by the police throughout the district. Police will be deployed in important areas of Balurghat city. Along with this, women police will be in large numbers in crowded areas of the city. Police have also taken precautionary measures so that no one can drive motorbikes at high speed in the city and no one indulges in eve teasing or such crimes.”