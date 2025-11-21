Strict night curbs imposed along S Dinajpur border after turmoil in

BALURGHAT: With escalating tension in neighbouring Bangladesh following the issuance of a death sentence against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the South Dinajpur district administration has imposed night restrictions for the next 60 days.

The night-time prohibitory order will remain in force from November 18 to January 16 across an 8-kilometre stretch along the international border. Directives have already been sent to six police stations—Balurghat, Kumarganj, Hili, Gangarampur, Kushmandi and Tapan.

According to the notification issued by District Magistrate Balasubramanian T under Section 163 of the BNS, movement of 77 categories of goods between 6 pm and 6 am is strictly prohibited within the designated border zone. The banned list includes essential items such as rice, pulses, meat, baby food, electrical appliances, metal goods, bicycles, rickshaws and tyres. Transport of these items—whether on head load, rickshaws, bicycles, tempos or trucks—will not be allowed.

The curbs extend beyond goods. Movement of people and cattle has also been restricted. Grazing of livestock within 300 metre of the border at night is prohibited, while cultivation of any crop exceeding three feet in height within 50 metre of the fencing must be stopped immediately. Officials argue that tall crops and darkness provide cover for smuggling of goods and cattle, creating serious security risks for border residents and law-enforcing agencies.

Though a section of the administration believes the political turbulence in Bangladesh may spill over to the border, prompting this extra layer of caution, the District Magistrate has rejected the suggestion. “This is a routine security measure. Such notifications are issued from time to time in sensitive border zones,” he stated.

Local businessman Amulyaratan Biswas of Hili echoed the anxiety. “We understand the need for security but such a broad ban will paralyse small traders. Even basic goods may become hard to move.

The administration should at least review the list of restricted items so that essential livelihood activities can continue,” he said.

District Magistrate Balasubramanian T reiterated his stand, saying: “The order has been issued purely to strengthen night-time vigilance along the border. Residents should not panic; all steps are being taken to ensure their safety while maintaining essential services.”