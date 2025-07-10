Strict construction ban within 1 km of Gorumara, Chapramari

Jalpaiguri: No new construction will be allowed within 1 kilometre radius of Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary, as per a key decision taken during the first meeting of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) Monitoring Committee held on Monday at the District Magistrate’s office.

Existing structures within this core area will remain, but further development is strictly prohibited. Any construction within the broader 1-17-km ESZ radius around Gorumara must comply with government norms and receive prior approval from the committee.

The Murti region, once sparsely developed, now houses numerous private and government resorts, many within 1 km of the protected forest. Lataguri, one of Dooars’ most popular tourist hubs, may face major restrictions as luxury resorts have mushroomed from Neora More to Kranti More and even near the forest edge.

Similar concerns have been raised about Chapramari, where the ESZ has been set at a 2-km radius. Several private resorts along the Lataguri–Chalsa route are located just 500 metres to 1 km from the sanctuary, often using “Gorumara National Park” in signage to attract tourists. No new permanent tourism infrastructure—including cottages, hotels, or resorts—will be allowed within the 1-km zone of Gorumara. Expansion of existing units is also barred. However, small-scale, temporary eco-tourism activities may be permitted outside the 1-km zone with explicit committee approval. Several areas including Tiyabon, Batabari, Dhupjhora and Lataguri already host government accommodations, which will be reviewed. Field inspections will be carried out for existing structures and pending proposals, including applications from large private players. Environmental activist and committee member Animesh Basu stressed the need for collective responsibility: “To protect Gorumara and Chapramari’s rich forest habitat and its rhinos, elephants, bison, deer and leopards, everyone must work together.”

Gorumara Wildlife Division DFO Dwija Pratim Sen confirmed that the meeting covered all ESZ-related issues in depth. District Magistrate and Committee Chairperson Shama Parveen reiterated: “No new construction will be allowed within 1 km of the parks. Activities within the wider ESZ will be governed by strict regulatory oversight.”