‘Strict action for taking bribes in name of housing schemes’

Cooch Behar: In a rare gesture, Tapazul Haque, husband of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat member from Takaganj Gram Panchayat (GP) under Cooch Behar-II block, voluntarily returned a house allocated to him under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). His decision has drawn praise from local administration.

Tapazul Haque explained: “My name was included in the Awas Yojana list in 2017, but the process was stalled midway. This year, my name appeared again. However, I now have a house and no longer need this allocation. I have requested that the house be given to someone who truly needs it.”

While Haque’s action stands as a positive example, allegations of anomalies and corruption in the housing scheme continue to surface. Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia, Cooch Behar Lok Sabha MP belonging to the TMC party, issued a stern warning against taking bribes in the name of the housing schemes.

Speaking at a public event in Sitai on Saturday, the MP said: “Anyone who takes money from beneficiaries for housing will face strict action, including losing their position, regardless of their status. FIRs will be filed against such individuals.”

During the programme held at Gosanimari, Basunia emphasised that government housing is meant for those without permanent homes and should not be allocated to leaders who already own property. He further asserted that corruption in the housing scheme would not be tolerated. The MP’s remarks came after a meeting at the TMC office in Gosanimari, where newly-elected MLA Sangeeta Roy felicitated party workers from 17 Gram Panchayats for their contributions during the elections. Meanwhile, district administration sources revealed that a survey of 3.91 lakh households in Cooch Behar district was conducted between November 25 and December 5.