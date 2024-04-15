Stretch of Green Line: Metro Rlys earns over Rs 1 cr in a month

Kolkata: Metro Railway recorded a footfall of 12.14 lakh and earned Rs 1.75 crore in a month since the commencement of Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch of Green Line, which started from March 15.



According to authorities, after the commercial services started on the Green and Orange lines which connect Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby), the daily passenger count increased by 61,000 on Blue Line. From March 15 to April 14, the Metro earned Rs 23.10 crore from carrying 1.52 crore passengers between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash.

“Commuters found it convenient to switch corridors at Esplanade and Kavi Subhash Metro stations with integrated tickets,” Metro stated. In the Orange line, the number of passengers recorded in this duration was 24,205 and Metro’s earning was Rs. 5.57 lakh. Commuters from different areas of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas and suburbs are travelling in Metro to save time.

In a contrasting scenario, the number of passengers in buses plying from Howrah Maidan and Howrah station to Esplanade reduced drastically by 30 to 35 per cent in the past month.