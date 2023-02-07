Stress to be given on safety of pedestrians, says CP

kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Monday



said that the Kolkata Police is putting more stress on pedestrian safety as around 45 per

cent of the people who get

killed in road accidents are pedestrians.

On Monday morning while flagging off a tableau and a motorcycle rally to mark the commencement of Road Safety

Week 2023 at the Park Circus Seven Point Crossing, Goyal further informed that two-wheelers are involved in about 25 per cent of the total number of fatal accidents. Goyal said: “We are focusing more on pedestrian safety. The places where such incidents take place while crossing over are being identified. We are nurturing all aspects like installing boom barriers and other methods to implement for their safety. Also, about 25 per cent of people gets killed in road accidents are two-wheeler riders. Helmetless two-wheeler riding has reduced significantly. We are working on how to enhance compliance rate.”

The CP also claimed that the trend of overspeeding has gone down significantly as well. He mentioned that during January 2022, the number of death due to road accidents was 19 which has gone down to 7 during January 2023.While talking about the safety of the school students, Goyal put more stress on car-pooling and the use of school buses to curb congestion. He mentioned that principals of a few schools who were present in the inaugural programme have understood the problem.“It would be better if students come by bus as it will reduce the number of vehicles. Also, it is safe as chances of injury during an accident is much higher for small vehicles and two-wheelers,” Goyal added.