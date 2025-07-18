Stress on forest conservation at ‘Ban Mahotsav’ event

Darjeeling: “If forests survive, so will we. Forest conservation is akin to preserving our very existence,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Thapa was addressing the District-Level Ban Mahotsav-2025.

The Ban Mahotsav was commemorated at Mount Hermon School, Darjeeling on Wednesday. The event, organised by the Forest department, aimed to spread awareness about tree plantation, forest conservation and the vital role forests play in sustaining life.

Thapa praised the growing awareness among villagers and students, noting a shift from forest officials chasing villagers to communities now actively protecting forest lands.

“The week-long celebration (July 14–20) includes ceremonial plantations, sit-and-draw competitions, and free seedling distribution—two per person in urban and five in rural areas. Over one lakh seedlings will be planted across Darjeeling under various schemes. Additionally, Rs. 9.87 lakh has been transferred to Middle Lamahatta as a Joint Forest Management Committee share,” stated Janab Sheik Fareed, DFO, Darjeeling.

The event also underlined the importance of wildlife conservation and forests as sources of drinking water. Forest officials appealed for support from the public, media, and institutions to strengthen conservation efforts.