STRESS, JUNK FOOD & SLEEP DEPRIVATION: DEADLY TRIO FOR YOUNG HEARTS

Ruby General Hospital now brings expert medical care right to your doorstep. From doctor consultations in the comfort of your home to postoperative care and pain management, the hospital ensures you receive top-quality treatment without stepping outside. “We provide support to elderly patients and those requiring long-term critical care at home, particularly after a stroke, infection, sepsis, or surgery. Our home care services are making quite a difference,” said Dr Sourav Dhara, Consultant Critical Care at Ruby General Hospital, Kolkata.

With the changing season, Dr Dhara also warns about a rise in respiratory tract infections, affecting both children and the elderly. Given worsening pollution and declining air quality, he urged patients to avoid unnecessary antibiotic use. “Don’t rush to take antibiotics for every respiratory infection. Wait, follow symptomatic treatment, and consult a doctor before starting any antibiotic dose,” he advised.

Another pressing concern for Dr Dhara is the alarming rise in heart attacks among young adults, primarily driven by stress. He stresses the need for lifestyle changes. “We’ve become overly dependent on junk food, which is harmful. Smoking and alcohol consumption are also taking a toll on our health. It’s crucial to make lifestyle changes. Stay hydrated, get adequate rest, and ensure at least six hours of sleep at night to maintain our circadian rhythm and combat stress. Yoga, morning walks, and stress management can help reduce the risk of heart attacks,” he said.

As an intensivist, Dr Dhara also discusses the growing role of AI in predicting diseases. “If integrated with monitoring systems, AI can identify patients at risk, ensuring timely intervention. However, specialised training and advanced monitoring equipment are essential,” he said.