‘Strengthening presence’: Reshuffle in TMC’s frontal wings in 3 North Bengal districts

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress(TMC) on Tuesday reshuffled the party’s block or town presidents of various frontal wings like Women Trinamool Congress, Youth and trade unions in various districts of North Bengal.

In Cooch Behar, block or town presidents have been changed in 22 blocks. The Trinamool Congress also announced the list of members of the Cooch Behar district committee.

The party also published the list of new block/town presidents in 16 blocks in Jalpaiguri. The new district committee was also formed. In Alipurduar, the names of block or town presidents have been announced. A new district committee has also been formed. “We congratulate the new appointees and wish them the very best for their endeavours. We would like to thank the outgoing members for their respective contributions,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

“Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce the list of new Trinamool Congress Block/Town Presidents for Mother, Youth, Mahila & INTTUC Frontals in all the three districts,” reads a press statement.

There has been speculation that a much-anticipated organisational reshuffle would take place aimed at strengthening the party’s presence in areas where it underperformed in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. An action plan was prepared under the guidance of the TMC chairperson and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. During a party workshop at Netaji Indoor Stadium on February 27, Abhishek Banerjee, who had already carried out a review of the performance of his party leaders at various levels after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, stated that a reshuffle was inevitable.

The reshuffle was deferred on several occasions in the past few months for various reasons. Abhishek Banerjee has repeatedly indicated that an organisational reshuffle was on the cards. In a recent virtual meeting, he highlighted areas where the party’s organisational structure showed lapses or weaknesses, stressing the need for corrective measures.