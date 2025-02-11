Strengthening border cooperation: BSF-BGB hold meet

Malda: An informal meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) concluded on Tuesday at Sona Masjid Border Outpost (BOP), Bangladesh, bordering Mahadipur in Malda district of Bengal. The meeting was attended by Maninder PS Pawar, Inspector General of BSF South Bengal Frontier and Brigadier General SM Zahidur Rahman, SGP, Regional Commander of BGB North West Region. The discussions focused on enhancing peace, cooperation and coordination along the Indo-Bangladesh border, stated a Press release by the BSF. Key topics included curbing cross-border crimes, strengthening joint security measures, monitoring developmental activities in border areas and preventing illegal movement. Both sides emphasised the need for robust and effective border management to ensure regional stability.

Pawar reiterated the importance of strong bilateral cooperation, stating that seamless coordination between BSF and BGB is vital for maintaining security and fostering prosperity. The meeting reaffirmed both forces’ commitment to enhancing collaboration and jointly addressing security challenges.

Both commanders agreed to continue working together to reinforce the spirit of mutual cooperation and uphold the shared vision of peace and progress between India and Bangladesh. The meeting ended on a positive note, further strengthening diplomatic and security ties between the two nations.