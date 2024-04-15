Streets of Kolkata come alive with colorful Alpanas

Kolkata: On Sunday, Bengalis welcomed the new year, known as ‘Poila Baisakh’. It marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year and Bengal has come alive with celebrations of its rich culture and heritage. From the colorful streets adorned with vibrant hues to the artistic touch evident in every corner of the cities, the essence of the festivities is unmistakable.



From South Kolkata to North, from Tollygunge to Jadavpur, city dwellers witness artistic flair in every aspect of the celebration. In the expansive areas of the Kudghat region, glimpses of Alpana art can be spotted, while the Paschim Putiary Youth Club is actively engaged in Alpana drawings, with residents joining hands. Meanwhile, from Sukanta Setu in South Kolkata’s Jadavpur area to Ganguly Bagan, the ‘Mangal Shobhajatra Parasar and Research Centre’ in Bengal has adorned the streets with Alpana, stretching from Jadavpur to Ganguly Bagan. Members of the Paschim Putiary Club express their desire to initiate new endeavours this time, expressing concerns about the fading traditions of Bengal and their efforts to preserve its culture. UNESCO included Bangladesh’s Mangal Shobhajatra in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016.

What began in Jadavpur in 2017 has now evolved into a grand event akin to a banyan tree. This year marks the eighth anniversary of the Mangal Shobhajatra’s celebration in Bengal. Budhadeb Ghosh, from the ‘Mangal Shobhajatra Parasar and Research Centre’ in Bengal, expressed hope that the festival would expand to all districts of the state in the coming years.