Streets of Jalpaiguri come alive with Christmas cheer

Jalpaiguri: At the stroke of midnight, Christmas prayers resonated through the church in Jalpaiguri, accompanied by the melodic peal of bells rung by Hindu families. A harmonious blend of people from diverse religions congregated for the festive prayer.



The streets came alive with flashes of vibrant lights, Santa Clauses traversing with gift-laden bags and popular tourist spots like Rajbari Park, Teesta Udyan, Laligolas, Samshing, and Murti bustling with enthusiastic crowds. Even restaurants joined in the celebrations, offering special Christmas menus. Jalpaiguri city buzzed with activity in honour of Christmas. Among the notable churches in Jalpaiguri is the traditional St. Michael and All Angels Church on Collector Avenue. Bhola Mandal, the church secretary, shared: “During the Indo-Bhutan War in 1868, the English Army established a camp in the racecourse area. This church on Collector Avenue was erected for their prayers. Hindu families, as part of the tradition, ring the church bells and people of all faiths partake in the prayer festivities. The night of Christmas was no exception. The Collector Avenue, adorned with various models, lights, and crafts, emanated a festive spirit. The open space in front of the church became a hub for seating and selfies, with young men and women capturing moments amidst the cheerful crowd. Simultaneously, Jalpaiguri Friends Baptist Church, situated on Corporation Road, witnessed a surge in attendees. The carol programme kicked off on Sunday evening, featuring multiple artists and continuing with prayers at midnight. The event extended into Monday afternoon. R V Bilpab Sarkar, the church’s pastor, remarked: “Prayers encompass people from all walks of life and we also pray for a swift resolution to the ongoing situation worldwide, particularly the conflict in Israel.”

Moreover, various restaurants and hotels in Jalpaiguri embraced the festive spirit by offering special menus and discounts. The town’s confectioners witnessed bustling crowds, with one shop unveiling a spectacular 70-pound cake resembling Disney World for Christmas.