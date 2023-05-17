Street lights restored post Abhishek’s intervention

The local civic administrations repaired street lights at Gairkata area of North Bengal following the intervention of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. A local had urged him to ensure that the street lights are repaired.

The residents expressed gratitude to Banerjee. “During the #JonoSanjogYatra in Jalpaiguri, National GS Shri @abhishekaitc received a complaint letter from a resident of Gairkata requesting the repair of street lights on a main road. Owing to his quick action, the repair work has already begun,” tweeted Ek-Daake Abhishek.

In another incident, Samir Sanyal, a resident of Uttar Dinajpur, was facing issues in availing ration owing to discrepancies in his documents.

Soon after he raised his concern via an application to Banerjee during JonoSanjogYatra in Raiganj, his issue was resolved.