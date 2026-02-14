Street kids find livelihood in flower trade amid Valentine’s Day & wedding rush

Kolkata: On the pavements of Esplanade and beneath the fading winter sun at Maidan, small hands clutch roses instead of outstretched palms. In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, several children who usually beg at traffic signals have chosen a different trade — selling flowers to couples strolling through Park Street’s festive evenings and lazy afternoon crowds.

“I study in a morning primary school,” said 9-year-old Raju (name changed), arranging a bundle of red roses near Esplanade. “After school, I sell flowers. Valentine’s Day means more people buy. I can earn more than begging,” he said.

Eight-year-old Sima (name changed), who does not attend school, echoed him. “I don’t go to school. I beg with my mother. But now I sell roses. Didi-bhai (couples) buy more. It is good this time,” she said shyly at Maidan.

For many like them, the season offers dignity along with better earnings. With Valentine’s Day coinciding with the peak wedding season, flower sales across central Kolkata have surged noticeably. Couples thronging Park Street and Esplanade are picking up roses and bouquets, turning the pavements into makeshift flower counters.

The surge is equally visible in wholesale hubs such as the New Market flower section and Entally flower market. Regular roses, once priced at

Rs 10 per piece, are now selling at Rs 35–50. Bangalore roses have climbed to Rs 60–70 from Rs 25–30. A bouquet of 10 roses is priced at Rs 1,200, up from Rs 700 just weeks ago. Demand for lilies, orchids, carnations and daisies has also risen sharply.

“Valentine’s Day and weddings together always push up demand,” said a florist in Esplanade. “This year, the response is very good. Sales have almost doubled compared to regular weeks,” he added.

For the city’s youngest vendors, love — at least for a few days — translates into livelihood.