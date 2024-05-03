Street kids clear Madhyamik sans guidance, inspire many

Kolkata: In the midst of adversity, where poverty looms large and education seems like a distant dream, Priya Pramanik has emerged as a beacon of hope. Hailing from the footpaths of Southern Avenue, Priya defied all odds to achieve the seemingly impossible. Born into a family where even basic necessities were a luxury, Priya’s journey was fraught with challenges from the very beginning.



Forced into child labour by her parents, who contemplated marrying her off at a tender age, Priya’s determination and resilience shone through.

Against all adversities, Priya accomplished a remarkable feat in 2024 by passing the Madhyamik Examination on her first attempt, scoring an impressive 219 marks. Her success story, however, is not solely her own; it’s a testament to the unwavering support she received from individuals like Mitrabinda Ghosh.

Mitrabinda Ghosh, the driving force behind an education centre catering to underprivileged children in Southern Avenue, played a pivotal role in Priya’s journey.

Alongside other members of the Ramdhanu Foundation, including Antaripa Banik, Sneha Chakraborty, Sumana Majumder dedicated countless hours to prepare Priya for her board exams. Speaking exclusively to

Millennium Post, Priya expressed her initial lack of confidence in passing the exam. Yet, amidst the domestic turmoil within her family, she found solace and determination to persevere.

Her aspirations extend beyond academic success; Priya harbors dreams of pursuing arts in the eleventh and twelfth grades, with a fervent desire to give back to society in the future. Priya Pramanik’s story is not just one of personal triumph; it’s a narrative of resilience, community support, and the unwavering human spirit in the face of adversity.

As she sets her sights on a brighter future, Priya stands as a symbol of hope and inspiration for countless others battling similar circumstances.