Streamlining process: State launches Central Referral System for patients

Kolkata: In a significant move to alleviate the challenges faced by patients and their families during referrals, the Bengal government has introduced a Central Referral System. This initiative aims to streamline the referral process, which has often been fraught with difficulties for families.



The system is set to be implemented in all government hospitals across the state by November, following a pilot launch on October 15. Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam confirmed that the referral system is being tested to enhance patient care.

Starting from Tuesday, the Central Referral System has been initiated, with the Health department ensuring its rollout across all government hospitals in the state.

Currently, the system has already been established in hospitals in South 24-Parganas. According to the Health department, the system will operate through the Health Management Information System (HMIS). For instance, if a patient needs to be referred from Canning Hospital to MR Bangur Hospital, the authorities at Canning Hospital will first notify Bangur Hospital through this system. At that moment, Bangur Hospital will check for available beds. If a bed is available, they will send a confirmation message back to Canning Hospital, allowing the patient to be transferred. However, if Bangur Hospital is unable to accommodate the patient at that time, Canning Hospital will communicate with other hospitals through the same system to find an appropriate referral option.

This new initiative is expected to significantly reduce the hassle and uncertainty often faced by patients and their families during the referral process, ultimately improving the overall healthcare experience in the state.