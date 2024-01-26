Streamlining ops: ‘All state-run hosps to open OPDs at 9 am now’

Kolkata: In a bid to streamline operations at the OutPatient Departments (OPDs) of state-run hospitals across Bengal and also to minimise the waiting period of patients, the Health department introduced a mechanism in which all the hospitals have to open their OPDs at 9 am instead of 10 and submit a daily report to Swasthya Bhawan by 9.15 am stating whether all the doctors and health workers turned up on time.



Earlier, the OPDs were thrown open at 10 am. The Health department has already directed all the medical superintendents of medical colleges and the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) in all the districts to ensure that the daily reports reach Swasthya Bhawan within the stipulated time.

In a recent order, the Health department pointed out that “delayed opening of OPDs often leads to overcrowding and longer waiting times for patients. This can result in dissatisfaction among patients and hamper the overall quality of healthcare delivery. Timely access to healthcare facilities is crucial for patients who rely on these services for their medical needs.”

The new rule will be applicable in all the hospitals except on holidays and Sundays. The Health department had earlier introduced an OPD tracking system but it has been found that most of the hospitals are not reporting. The medical superintendents or block level medical officers have to keep a tab if the reporting timeline is properly maintained and the person responsible to send the messages sends the report timely. “The deputy CMOH I of each district must act as nodal officer who will monitor and ensure timely reporting of all health facilities within the jurisdiction of their districts. The district statistical manager (DSM) of the respective district has to check whether all health facilities within their districts are reporting timely. Additional medical superintendents will assist medical superintendents in opening of all OPDs timely in their respective institutions,” reads the order.

The OPDs at government hospitals see a huge footfall of patients everyday. Several medical colleges introduced centralised ticket counters for the OPDs to reduce the length of the queue and also to help the patients to consult a doctor in a lesser amount of time.

Sources said that around 5,000-20,000 patients visit various OPDs of the city’s medical colleges on an average with most of them coming from the districts. The patients often allege that they have to wait for a few hours to get their tickets.