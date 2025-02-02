Stray tusker harassed by locals in Dooars; authorities take action

Jalpaiguri: An elephant that strayed from the Apalchand forest into a locality on Saturday was subjected to severe harassment by locals. The elephant was dragged by its tail, pelted with stones, chased and provoked with a JCB in the presence of forest officials and police. A complaint has been filed and efforts are underway to identify the JCB driver, who will face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The district administration has urged tea gardens to remove barbed wire fencing, which threatens wildlife. The Forest department has expressed serious concerns, stating that despite legal actions, such harassment continues. Officials noted that even with Section 163 of the BNSS in place, locals failed to refrain from interfering. Wildlife experts stressed the need for public awareness. Dwija Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, stated: “Had there been no crowd, the elephant could have been safely guided back to the forest much earlier. The Forest department plans to launch an awareness campaign with media outlets to prevent future incidents.”

The incident began early Saturday morning when the elephant wandered into Mechpara from the Apalchand forest. It reportedly consumed country-made liquor stored in a betel nut garden and, under its influence, roamed near Purba Damdim Senpara in Kumlai Gram Panchayat. Locals soon began harassing it — pulling its tail, striking it with sticks and pelting stones. Trying to escape, the elephant entered a tea garden, suffering injuries from barbed wire fencing.

As chaos escalated, people climbed watchtowers, shouting and provoking the elephant, which retaliated by attacking the watchtower, causing panic.

The elephant was then provoked by an earth mover and even attacked it. In both the incidents the elephant was injured.Forest squads from Mal, Khunia and Binnaguri, along with police, struggled to control the situation. Eventually, by evening, officials used firecrackers to drive the elephant back to Apalchand forest. District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath commented, “The locals’ behavior made the situation more challenging. Public awareness is crucial.”

District Magistrate Shama Parveen assured: “The administration fully supports the Forest department in its efforts to educate locals and curb wildlife harassment in the area.”