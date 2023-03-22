STR to stay closed on Tuesdays from April 1

kolkata: The Sundarban Tiger Reserve ( STR) will remain closed for tourists every Tuesday with effect from April 1. The move comes in the wake of National Tiger Conservation Authority ( NTCA) directing the Forest departments across the country to keep their respective Tiger reserves closed at least one day a week.



“The NTCA had recommended Tuesdays every week for keeping the Tiger reserve closed for tourism and we have also preferred the day as it is just the day before beginning of a new week . There will however be no restrictions on movement along the river but entry in the various places of tourist interest will not be allowed on that day,” Ajay Kumar Das, Field Director, STR said.

A communication in this regard has been sent by Das to all range officers under STR as per directions by state Chief Wildlife Warden.

The Sunderbans is one of the most favorite tourist destination for both domestic as well as international tourists.