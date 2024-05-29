Storms in different parts of North Bengal uproot trees, damage houses

Cooch Behar/ Siliguri/ Jalpaiguri: A large area of Tufanganj in the Cooch Behar district was devastated by a powerful storm in the wee hours of Wednesday. A large area under Nakkati Gach Village Panchayat in Tufanganj Block No. 1 was virtually demolished in the storm. In addition to numerous houses collapsing, many trees were also uprooted. A storm also hit Siliguri on Tuesday night continuing till the early hours of Wednesday, uprooting multiple trees, electricity poles and disrupting electricity.



According to local sources, more than 30 houses have been damaged in Tufanganj. The Tufanganj-Balabhut state highway was blocked by fallen electricity poles and trees that was cleared by the disaster management team, restoring traffic. Despite this, there is still no electricity in the area. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Shyamsunder Basak, a local resident, said: “The tin roof of our house was blown away by the gusty wind. In the middle of the night, we had to find shelter.”A large part of the Nakkati Gach area has been without power since the storm.

Due to the extensive damage, the electricity supply has been severely affected. According to administrative sources, the fire brigade and disaster management teams, along with the Electricity department, were working in the area since Wednesday morning with the aim to complete all necessary repairs as quickly as possible.

Rajesh Tantri, vice-president of Tufanganj number I Panchayat Samity, said: “Natural disasters are beyond our control. Many houses were damaged. We have arranged tarpaulin sheets for the affected families.

The block administration is keeping a close watch on all issues.” Meanwhile in Siliguri, rain and thunderstorms hit at around 10 pm on Tuesday and continued till the early hours of Wednesday. Trees and electricity poles were uprooted in several areas of Sevoke Road near Surya Sen Park. A few areas of wards 15, 16, 17, 21 and adjacent areas of Siliguri, including Fulbari and Kharibari, were affected due to heavy rainfall and storms. Mayor Gautam Deb, along with Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar, visited the affected areas. “SMC workers are working on a war footing clearing roads. The electricity supply has been disrupted in a few areas. Repair works have started since Wednesday morning. We will carry out replantation of some of the trees,” stated Deb. Electricity was restored in wards 10 and 15 by afternoon. Work was on in wards 17 and 21. Due to the rain in the mountains and the release of 2000 cumec water from the Kalijhora barrage, there is a surge in water in the

River Teesta. Owing to this, water has entered the low-lying areas of Teesta, including Salugara Laltong Basti in the Jalpaiguri district. Irrigation department North East Chief Engineer Krishnandu Bhowmik said: “No warning has been issued in the river. Due to the release of water from the barrage, some low-lying areas have witnessed inundation. There is nothing to panic about.”