Storm relief efforts on: Jalpaiguri dist authorities coordinate assistance

Jalpaiguri: Hours after the killer tornado left a trail of destruction, the district administration went about trying to restore normality. Drinking water supply along with electricity has been worst affected as uprooted trees and electricity poles lay strewn all around.



District Magistrate Shama Parveen, overseeing relief operations, issued instructions to ensure that the affected did not face any shortage of food and drinking water. She has also ordered a survey of all those who have been affected, including details of their losses.

Mainaguri Block Development Officer (BDO) Prasenjit Kundu coordinated relief operations in the Maynaguri Block that has been the worst affected. Barnish Gram Panchayat’s Kalibari area, Dharmapur and Madhav Danga-I Gram Panchayat areas of the Maynaguri Block are the worst affected. Initial assessments by the block administration indicate that over 500 houses have been either completely or partially damaged, affecting more than 3,000 people. Several disaster management teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been deployed. Health workers and doctors have been stationed at two relief centres to provide medical assistance.

Relief camps have been established at Barnish High School and Puntumari High School, with 11 additional open kitchens set up in affected areas. Cooked food, along with dry and baby food, is being distributed from these camps. Additionally, pulses, rice and vegetables were distributed on Monday. However, approximately 11 villages in the affected Gram Panchayats are facing a drinking water crisis due to contamination of well water and disruptions in the water supply. Local resident Ramen Roy highlighted the drinking water issue, stating: “Due to the storm, the water in the well has become unfit for drinking. Also, due to the lack of electricity, water supply has been disrupted.”

BDO Prasenjit Kundu assured: “The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department is making special arrangements to supply drinking water. Furthermore, several voluntary organisations are providing food and drinking water. The Electricity department has deployed 9 to 10 teams to repair power lines in the damaged area, covering about 8 to 9 kilometers. We hope to restore electricity to some parts soon. Villagers are being informed through announcements to encourage women with children to stay in relief camps overnight.”