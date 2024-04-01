Storm ravages Cooch Behar: Relief efforts underway

Cooch Behar: By Sunday afternoon, several areas of Cooch Behar district, along with Jalpaiguri, were affected by a devastating storm, resulting in the destruction of many houses and causing injuries to several people. As a result, many individuals are now homeless and the administration has taken measures to assist them.

In the Kholta Marchi Bari area of Block II of Cooch Behar, many houses were damaged by the storm and the area currently lacks electricity. However, the administration has provided tarpaulin sheets for temporary shelter.

On Monday morning, TMC candidate for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, along with district TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik and others, visited the affected area at Kholta Marchibari. They met with the affected families and pledged to provide all necessary assistance administratively.

Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia stated: “Many people were affected by the storm. All departments, from Civil Defense to police administration, are actively involved. We will urge the administration to ensure all necessary arrangements are made for those affected.”

Similarly, BJP leadership, including BJP Cooch Behar district president Sukumar Roy and Cooch Behar district CPI(M) secretary Anant Roy, visited the area on Monday. Anant Roy emphasised the need for the administration to support the affected people, echoing sentiments expressed by Sukumar Roy.

Meanwhile, a large area of Block-I of Mathabhanga suffered severe damage from the storm. Trinamool leader Rabindra Nath Ghosh visited the affected areas and urged the administration to provide assistance to the affected individuals.