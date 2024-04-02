Storm-hit families await news of their loved ones

Jalpaiguri: Pinobala Roy, aged 70, waits outside the makeshift tarpaulin tent, which is now her home, asking each and every passerby: “How are my son, daughter-in-law and my grandson? Can you take me to them? I’ve asked many, many people. They just don’t take me.”



Like Pinobala, many others spend days waiting for news of their loved ones in the tornado-affected areas of Jalpaiguri. Pinobala’s grandson, Rohit Roy, was critically injured on his head and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Siliguri, while her son, Sanjay Roy and daughter-in-law, Sampa Roy, are receiving treatment at Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital for the past two days. Rohit’s condition has improved. A surgery was conducted on Monday night and he is in a semi-conscious state. Meanwhile, their house has been completely destroyed. Pinobala laments: “No one is telling me how Rohit is. On the day of the incident, my son Sanjay and his wife Sampa were injured. Since they were taken to Jalpaiguri that night.”

Since Sunday’s storm, the situation in Barnish, Madhabdanga-I and Dharmapur Gram Panchayat of Maynaguri Block looks grim. In such dire circumstances, many affected families are finding support from their relatives. Brothers Prittish Roy and Laku Roy were seen constructing a house in Kayetpara to assist their sister, Ranjana Roy. Ranjana’s entire house has been destroyed in the storm. Her husband, Gopal Roy and son, Roni, were injured and hospitalised. For the past two days, Ranjana has been spending nights with her specially-abled son under a tarpaulin sheet provided by the government. In this trying situation, her brothers have travelled approximately 25 km to help rebuild their sister’s house.

Prittish Roy stated: “We arrived on Monday to rebuild our sister’s house. Given the circumstances, it’s challenging to find resources. We’re repairing whatever is salvageable and constructing a makeshift shelter.”