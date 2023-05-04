Storm causes extensive damage in Matiali block of Jalpaiguri district

jalpaiguri: On Wednesday night, a storm hit several areas of the Matiali block in Jalpaiguri, causing significant damage.



The roofs of many houses were blown away, and the boundary wall of Matiali Rashtriya Bhasa High School collapsed.

Many electricity poles and trees were uprooted mainly in the Indong Meteli Gram Panchayat and Bidhan Nagar Gram Panchayat areas.

The Indong Tea Garden also suffered significant damage with many shade trees uprooted and houses damaged.

In the Kalabari village as well as the Matiali Bazaar many houses were damaged too.

The storm caused trees to fall on the state highway disrupting both traffic. Power disruption was witnessed in multiple areas.

Following the storm, the administration started work on damage control. The police, block administration, and local residents worked together to clear the roads of fallen trees.

Biplab Biswas, Block Development Officer of Matiali Block, said: “Although the official assessment of the damage has not yet been completed, hundreds of houses were damaged in the affected Gram Panchayat areas. Residents have been provided with tarpaulin sheets and other relief material. The situation is being monitored closely.”