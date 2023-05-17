Storm: Block admin takes stock of damages in Maynaguri

The Maynaguri Block administration took stock of the affected blocks that have been devastated by storm and thundershowers. A large number of trees were uprooted and several houses were damaged as a result of the storm that occurred on Tuesday night.

Although no casualties were reported, the storm caused damage to several localities in the block, including the areas of Domhoni, Ramsai, Amguri, and Panbari. However, the Amguri and Ramsai Gram Panchayat areas were hit the worst. Several homes in the East Satvendi area of Ramsai Gram Panchayat have lost their roofs owing to high winds. Furthermore, falling trees damaged the roofs of some homes.

“Several trees have fallen, causing damage to my house. Similarly, the winds have impacted the kitchens of Bipul Roy, Amal Roy, and Tapas Roy. The fallen trees also damaged electrical cables, causing a power outage in the affected region,’’ claimed local resident, Paritosh Roy.

A similar situation has been reported in the Amguri Gram Panchayat areas. It is reported that a falling tree damaged a freshly built dining hall where students from a nearby primary school used to have mid-day meals.