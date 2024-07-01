Storii by ITC Hotels foray into Bengal

Kolkata: Strengthening its brand presence pan India, Storii by ITC Hotels made its foray into Bengal with Storii Devasom Resort & Spa, Kolkata spread across three acres.

An issued statement by the ITC’s Hotel Group said that Storii Kolkata, situated in the South City Retreat District, a short 20-minute drive from the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass, features a mix of spacious rooms, suites and villas with an all-day dining restaurant and bar and banquet spaces.

The major attraction of this leisure destination will be the signature ‘K’ by Kaya Kalp spa.

Anil Chadha, chief executive, ITC Hotels, said: “Brand Storii has arrived in the City of Joy! The launch of Storii Devasom Spa & Resort in Kolkata strengthens our presence in eastern India and is a significant addition to our bouquet of offerings in West Bengal.

Each of our distinctive brands and hotels, be it ITC Sonar, ITC Royal Bengal or brand Fortune, offer a diverse selection of experiences for

our guests. Storii Kolkata too shall tell its own unique story. The launch of this property embodies our commitment to enhancing the state’s tourism landscape.”

Speaking on the launch, Ravi Todi, director, South City Group, said: “Experience our luxurious Spa Resort, beautifully designed with inspirations from nature.

Nestled neighbouring yet away from the city and between stunning landscapes, enjoy rejuvenating treatments and elegant facilities. Savour gourmet cuisine in a serene ambiance. Our prime location offers the perfect retreat for relaxation and revitalization. Another magnificent development by South City Group”