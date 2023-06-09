Stopping marriage of minor: Cops assaulted; 7 held

KOLKATA: Police personnel were assaulted while trying to stop a minor marriage at Dholahat in South 24-Parganas on Wednesday night.



Seven persons have been arrested in connection with minor marriage and assaulting cops. According to sources, on Wednesday evening cops of Dholahat Police Station were tipped off about a minor girl getting married in Motilal Paikpara area of Dholahat. Accordingly, cops registered a general diary and went to the house where the marriage ceremony was taking place.

After a few hours when cops reached the spot and directed to stop the marriage and produce the bride’s proof of age, the family members denied to show the birth certificate to the police. It is alleged that a group of people from the ceremony attacked the police personnel.

While cops were getting assaulted the bride and the groom fled.

It is also alleged that the attackers tried to snatch away the arms from the cops. Due to the attack, six police personnel, including a lady Constable, two Constables, one Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), a civic volunteer and driver of the police van suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, the ASI informed his seniors about the situation and subsequently more police forces were sent. Injured cops were rushed to a local hospital from where they were discharged after necessary treatment. Seven persons were arrested later for assaulting cops and arranging a minor’s marriage.