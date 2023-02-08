‘Stop tricking people for votes, clear stand on separate statehood issue’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has thrown an open challenge to the BJP, asking them to make the party stand clear on the separate state issues within 48 hours, or else face the consequences of being exposed.

TMC district presidents of the North districts led by veteran leader Udayan Guha held a press conference in Siliguri on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the heels of Suman Kanjilal, MLA Alipurduar who joined TMC from BJP on Sunday, a Trinamool leader from Cooch Behar who is also the Minister in charge of the North Bengal Development Department claimed that 12 BJP MLAs are in touch with the TMC in Bengal and could change sides soon.

“The BJP has a dual policy. While in the BJP-ruled states, they vehemently oppose separate state demands, in Bengal BJP MPs and MLAs have been constantly fanning the separate state fire. However, the state leadership of BJP in Bengal always steer clear of the demand stating that there are no such plans. It is time the BJP announced their party stand. We challenge them to come out with an official stand on the separate state demand issue in the next 48 hours. If they fail to do so they will be exposed for their hypocrisy,” stated Guha.

This comes in the wake of the state government’s decision to bring a resolution to “thwart attempts to divide Bengal” in the Budget session.

“Time and again the BJP MLAs, including Anandamoy Barman, Matigara-Naxalbari, Vishnu Prashad Sharma, Kurseong and MP John Barla have been demanding the carving out of North Bengal into a separate state. Union minister of state for Home Nitish Pramanik also says a new day will dawn with the creation of the North Bengal state. However, the BJP’s state and central leadership of the BJP claim that this is not on the agenda of the party. If so then why don’t they take to task such party leaders for going against the party line? Instead, John Barla and Pramanik have been awarded plum posts as ministers,” alleged Guha.

The TMC leader further stated that Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam and in-charge of the BJP party in North East has been opposing the creation of a separate state in Tripura raised by the Tripa Motha Party (TMP) stating that it will open a “Pandora’s Box”.

Showing video clips of Sarma’s interview where the CM is heard saying that people want development and that he is ready to enter into dialogue with TMP over development issues if they discard the separate state demand.

“There it is development and here they want to open the Pandora’s Box. Why can’t they be like the TMC? Our stand all over India is that we do not support the bifurcation of a state. We do not have double standards like them,” stated Guha.

He added that the BJP has been constantly fanning the Greater Cooch Behar demand by stating that Cooch Behar will be curved out as a Union Territory and that self-styled Maharaja Ananata Rai will be in charge. “At times the same BJP says the self-styled commander Jivan Singha of the banned KLO will be in charge of the UT of Cooch Behar,” he said.

“Let Jivan Singha step into Bengal, he will be immediately arrested even if he surrenders in Delhi. There are hundreds of non-bailable criminal cases of murder, extortion, abduction against him,” retorted Guha.

Shanta Chettri, President, TMC Darjeeling district committee Hills stated that the BJP has been misleading the people of the Hills. “Since 2009, Darjeeling has elected 3 BJP MPs yet they have not fulfilled a single commitment. It is all a gimmick. Fanning sentiments just to reap electoral dividends,” stated Chettri.

Mrinal Sarkar, TMC President of South Dinajpur district committee stated that BJP has adopted a divide-and-rule policy. Adding to this Mohua Gope, TMC President, Jalpaiguri stated that they have been fanning separate state demands for their own political gains.