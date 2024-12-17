Stop removal of tram lines or face adverse orders, High Court directs state government

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state to immediately stop bituminisation and removal of tram lines in the city while directing the committee that was formed by the court to look into the matter to submit a report on why it has not met after January 2024.

The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was moved claiming that tram tracks are being bituminised by the state while the committee that was formed by the court to deal with the matter did not meet after January 2024.

On being asked by the CJ what happened to the committee, the Advocate General (AG) told the court that he had instructions that the committee was meeting from time to time. However, this was refuted by the petitioner’s counsel who also submitted that bituminisation of tram tracks is being done without informing the committee.

The court observed that the committee was formed in August 2023 with the consent of the state. It noted that despite directing not to, the bituminisation or removal of the tracks was being done without any permission from the court or the committee.

Referring to modernization of trams, the CJ told the AG that in an abroad country trams are being run on wheels. The AG told the court that modernisation of trams requires resources which depend on whether the state has the money for it. The CJ said the state has the money and must think about modernisation of trams.

The court directed that the committee needs to submit a report on why it hasn’t met after January 2024. If the response is not satisfactory, the court may pass adverse orders. The court said it is open to the committee to convene a meeting before the next hearing and place the minutes of the meeting in the court. Further, the state was directed to stop bituminisation or removal of tram tracks until further orders. The tram tracks need to be preserved as it exists as on date. The matter will be next heard on January 14.