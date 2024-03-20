‘Stop political parties from using nails on trees’

: A South Dinajpur-based green group has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stop political parties from using nails in trees for hanging various poll campaign material like festoons and placards.

The environmental organisation Dishari Sankalpo has already appealed to the political parties in this regard. On March 20, an application was sent to the Chief Election Commissioner of India on behalf of the organisation, requesting to take appropriate action in case election campaign materials are nailed onto trees. In the letter, Secretary of the organisation, Tuhin Subhra Mandal complained: “Again in this Parliamentary election, political parties are campaigning with their posters and banners on trees using nails.”

Residents of Balurghat, siding with the organisation have strongly objected to the use of nails on trees. Chandra Chakraborty, a resident of Balurghat, said: “It is a good move by that organisation. In various elections, we actually see political parties nailing banners, festoons and placards on trees for election campaigns. This damages the trees. It is our moral duty to restrict such acts. I think various political parties should also come forward and take steps to ensure that trees are exempted from election campaigns.” Another resident, Narayan Joardar said: “The need of the hour is creating awareness.”