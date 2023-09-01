Stop illegal manufacturing of firecrackers in 7 days: Chef Secy

Kolkata: Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Thursday directed the district magistrates and police superintendents to take measures to stop the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers within seven days and at the same time instructed them to identify places away from human habitation where temporary stalls can be set up for sale of firecrackers ahead of the festive season.



“The Chief Secretary has said that with the festival season approaching, the common people will be interested in buying green firecrackers which are allowed in the state. So, if there is any vacant space available in open fields or unutilised Karmatirthas, then temporary stalls to sell these crackers can be set up there. The district and police administration has been asked to submit a report after identifying such vacant space at a reasonable distance from human habitat by September 10,” a senior official of Nabanna said on conditions of anonymity.

The Chief Secretary, however, made it clear that all safety measures need to be followed in setting up such temporary stalls. The district administration was directed to issue licenses to manufacturers and sellers after a thorough examination of the safety procedures. In case of slight deviation from such safety procedures, the administration was asked to withhold the license.