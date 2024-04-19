Stop Guv from visiting poll-bound seats in North Bengal: TMC asks EC

Kolkata: A day after Governor C V Ananda Bose cancelled his visit to poll-bound Cooch-Behar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has complained to the Election Commission (EC) that he is now planning to visit North Bengal’s Alipurduar which is also going for polls



on April 19. Bose, in turn, has said “under the Constitution no one can restrict the movement of a Governor”. He also stated that: “However, I do not want to get involved in the unsavoury political controversy around me. I am available to the people in the Peace Room over email / telephone 24x7. Because of unsavoury political implications, I am calling off my visit to North Bengal today.”

The ruling party, in its letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, alleged that the Governor is repeatedly illegally interfering with the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, 2024 and attempting to visit poll-going areas during the silent period and on polling day (April 18 and 19).

The letter read: “We have received credible information that Mr. C. V. Ananda Bose, the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, is once again planning to visit North Bengal during the silent period, including the day scheduled for polls. Previously, the Hon’ble Governor was scheduled to visit Cooch Behar on 18.04.2024 and 19.04.2024. However, after the intervention of the Election Commission, such a visit was cancelled. Now, the Hon’ble Governor again wishes to visit Alipurduar on 18.04.2024 and 19.04.2024, which is also a Parliamentary Constituency scheduled to go for polling on 19.04.2024.” TMC reasoned that since during the silent period all political functionaries, leaders and politically exposed persons who are not voters of poll-going constituencies, are mandatorily required to leave such constituencies, the Governor should not be visiting Alipurduar on Thursday and Friday as it may adversely affect the level playing field of the ongoing elections. It alleged: “Governor is known to conduct meetings with BJP leader(s) during his visits to North Bengal and the same would tantamount to interference with the ensuing elections, especially during the silent period.”

In the Governor’s statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Bose has said: “My priority is to be with the people of Bengal. My focus is to fight against violence in the state, particularly during elections. My field visits are for these purposes but there is an attempt to politicise the Governor’s office. I will not let anyone lower the dignity of the office of the Governor. I will not allow anyone to use me as a pawn on the political chess board. Under the Constitution no one can restrict the movement

of a Governor.”