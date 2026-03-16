Stones pelted at BJP’s brigade special train after workers’ misconduct

Siliguri: Tension prevailed in Yadav pally area under Ward No. 7 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation after locals allegedly pelted stones at a BJP Brigade Special train following accusations of obscene behaviour by some BJP workers who were on the train.



According to sources, the BJP Brigade Special train was returning towards Alipurduar from Kolkata after attending the Brigade rally. On Sunday, the train reportedly stopped for some time near the Yadavn pally area due to signal issues.

Locals alleged that during the halt, several BJP workers and supporters onboard the train made obscene gestures and flashed their private parts to women standing nearby, along with making offensive remarks. The incident allegedly triggered an argument between the passengers and residents of the area. As the situation escalated, locals allegedly began pelting stones at the train. In response, stones were reportedly thrown from the train as well and clashes broke out between the two sides. Several people were also allegedly assaulted during the scuffle, creating chaos in the area.

The BJP, however, claimed that the attack was carried out by illegal infiltrators living in the nearby slum area. BJP leader Sujit Paul said: “Just before the train entered Siliguri Junction, stones were suddenly thrown from the slum area beside the railway line. When we got down to protest, the attackers fled. Several of our workers were injured in the incident.”

Pintu Ghosh, Ward councillor, reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and condemned the behaviour. He said: “They were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans from the train, which is not a problem. But showing private parts and making obscene gestures towards women is unacceptable.”

Gautam Deb, Siliguri Mayor and Trinamool Congress leader, also criticised the incident, stating: “The BJP creates drama everywhere. What happened here is also a staged drama. The Trinamool Congress is never involved in such acts.” The incident sparked widespread tension in the area for a while.