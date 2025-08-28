‘Stone smuggling racket exposed’ in Dhupguri

Jalpaiguri: A stone smuggling racket operating under the guise of the Indian Air Force was exposed on Wednesday after villagers intercepted a heavy dumper truck on a rural road in the Moynatali area near Dakshin Jharayal.

According to locals, the dumper, carrying a load of stones, was using a village road where heavy vehicles are prohibited. Villagers, concerned about damage to the road, stopped the truck and staged a protest.

On inspection, they found a sticker on the windshield reading “On Duty Air Force.”

Police reached the spot, demanded the vehicle’s documents, and instructed that the stones be offloaded at a different location. Following police assurances, the villagers agreed to release the dumper but warned that no such vehicles would be allowed in the future.

“Because of dumpers, this rural road near the Jhumur Bridge has been completely damaged. Only vehicles permitted by the National Highway Authority are allowed here,” said Abdul Latif, a

local resident.

“We stopped a 16-wheeler dumper today and found it carrying stones with an Air Force duty sticker.

The police intervened and had the stones removed. But from now on, no trucks carrying sand or stones will be allowed on this village road.”

Dhupguri police have launched an investigation into the matter and are probing whether the misuse of Air Force signage was part of a larger smuggling racket.