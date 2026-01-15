Stone-laying ceremony of Mahakal Temple: Preparations gather pace

Siliguri: Preparations are in full swing for the stone-laying ceremony of the proposed Mahakal Mahatirtha Temple in Siliguri on January 16, by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4 pm in the Matigara area.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Bagdogra Airport at around 3 pm and proceed directly to the Matigara, the site for the programme. After completing the ceremony, she is to stay overnight at the Kanyasree Guest House inside Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat of the West Bengal government in Siliguri.

On January 17, the Chief Minister is expected to visit Jalpaiguri to inaugurate the newly constructed building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court. Following the inauguration, she is expected to return to Kolkata via Bagdogra Airport on the same day. Preparations are already in full swing for the Chief Minister’s visit.

“Chief Minister will come to Siliguri for laying the foundation stone of the Mahakal Temple. All preparations are underway. Many eminent personalities will attend the programme. The district administration is taking all necessary measures to conduct the ceremony peacefully. I have personally visited the site several times to review the arrangements,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.

The Mahakal Mahatirtha project was announced by the Chief Minister in October last year during her visit to Darjeeling.

During that visit, she offered prayers at the historic Mahakal Mandir located at the Observatory Hill in Darjeeling. Talking to media persons after her visit to the Mahakal temple, the CM had declared her plans to construct a grand temple in Siliguri.

The new temple will be built on 18 acres of land in the Matigara area, opposite the City Centre Mall. The state government has provided the land free of cost. The project also includes a convention centre and will house the largest Shiva idol in West Bengal. A trust board has been formed to oversee the construction and management of the temple.

Meanwhile, preparations are also progressing for the inauguration of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench building. Mayor Gautam Deb visited the site on Wednesday evening to inspect ongoing arrangements.