Stock market scam: Delhi Police arrest Maynaguri resident

JALPAIGURI: Jalpaiguri district has now become linked to a nationwide online financial fraud investigation. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a businessman from Maynaguri, identified as Jawhar Roy, in connection with a financial fraud case.

Roy, who owns a restaurant and bar in the Maynaguri bypass area, was taken into custody on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, a team arrived in Maynaguri on Monday to investigate a case related to stock market fraud and online financial scams. During the inquiry, Roy’s name surfaced in connection with the case.

Officials questioned him regarding his alleged involvement, but as he failed to provide satisfactory answers, he was arrested on Tuesday night. He was initially held at Maynaguri Police Station. “After his arrest, he was presented before the Jalpaiguri Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM)

court on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police sought a transit remand to produce him before a court in Delhi, and the judge granted a five-day transit remand,” stated Soumya Chakraborty, Public Prosecutor of the Jalpaiguri CJM court.