Stir persists in many tea gardens

Darjeeling: Protests continued in many tea gardens over bonus issues in the Darjeeling Hills. In the Phuguri Tea Estate in Mirik, workers blocked the State Highway 12A connecting Mirik to Siliguri on Thursday after they found a 10 per cent bonus amount deposited in their accounts despite signing an agreement to pay 19 per cent bonus.



Incidentally, with an impasse over the bonus issue for the Hill gardens, the Bengal government had issued an advisory stating that 19 per cent bonus be disbursed in the Hills.

On Wednesday, Management of the Phuguri Tea Estate put up a notice stating that they would be disbursing a 9 per cent bonus. This sparked an unrest with the workers gherao the management and blocking the state highway resulting in serpentine traffic jams.

On Wednesday, in the presence of the Assistant Labour Commissioner and Inspector-in-Charge of Mirik Police Station, the workers signed a hand note to pay a 19 per cent bonus for the year 2022-23 and to disburse it by October 19.

However on Thursday, workers found a 10 per cent bonus deposited in their accounts. This sparked renewed protests with the gherao of the manager and roadblock of the Mirik-Siliguri road. Till the report was filed, protests continued with the management assuring to pay the remaining amount by Friday morning.