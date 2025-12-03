Stir in Cooch Behar as expelled TMC leader brought to court

Cooch Behar: A stir has erupted in Cooch Behar after expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sajal Sarkar—currently an accused in the kidnapping and murder of Duttawad gold merchant Swapan Kamilya—was brought back to the district and produced before a court in connection with a separate case.

According to court sources, the case stems from a dispute in 2024 involving a woman who had allegedly objected to Sarkar placing an advertisement on her property. The woman filed a complaint at the Pundibari Police Station that year. Acting on the pending case, Sarkar was transported from Kolkata’s Dum Dum Central Jail to Cooch Behar on Wednesday aboard the North Bengal Express.

After he was produced before the Cooch Behar court, police sought five days’ custody for interrogation. However, the court granted two days’ police custody. Government lawyer Jyotirmoy Barman said: “Sarkar was produced before the court today in connection with an old complaint regarding putting up an advertisement on a woman’s property. While police sought five days of custody, the court allowed two days.”

Sarkar was earlier arrested by Bidhannagar Police for his alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of gold merchant Swapan Kamilya. Following his arrest, he was remanded to Dum Dum Central Jail by court order and the Trinamool Congress subsequently expelled him from the party.

His sudden return to Cooch Behar for a separate investigation has triggered widespread curiosity and speculation in political circles. However, no political leader or official has agreed to comment on the matter. Sarkar himself remained silent when presented in court.